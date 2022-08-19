M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.69. 13,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,646. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.