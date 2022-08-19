M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $582,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,872,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,435,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 132,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.64. 2,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,694. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.