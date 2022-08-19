M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 188 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 85,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

