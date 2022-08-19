M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 368 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

IBM stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.89. 71,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,673. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

