M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 465 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.83. 32,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.74 and its 200-day moving average is $442.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.28.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

