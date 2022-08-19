Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.

NYSE MSGS opened at $170.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

