Maecenas Trading 42.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded up 156.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $96,136.39 and $169.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

