Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Price Hits $0.0000

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded down 86% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $0.03 and approximately $25.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded up 224.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Profile
The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net.
Buying and Selling Mainstream For The Underground
