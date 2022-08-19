Maker Reaches Market Cap of $831.29 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Maker has a total market cap of $831.29 million and approximately $195.17 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $850.31 or 0.03997207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

