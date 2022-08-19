Maple Price Tops $16.79 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $16.79 or 0.00079485 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $74.19 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,126.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.