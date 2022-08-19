Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. 25,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,986. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. State Street Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 201,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,902,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 291.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 441,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.