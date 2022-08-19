Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance
Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. 25,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,986. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.