Mark Mccombe Sells 1,360 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $31.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $644.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

