Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 218 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 31,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 115,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.28.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $477.76 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day moving average of $442.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

