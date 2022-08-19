Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 25,198 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ambev were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 296,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,004,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 273,985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 409,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.03 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

