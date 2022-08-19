Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,138 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

