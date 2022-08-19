Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $65.01.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

