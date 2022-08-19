Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,138 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.46 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

