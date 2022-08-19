Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 174 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $745.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $644.76 and its 200 day moving average is $683.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

