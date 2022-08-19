Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,222 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,222 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

