Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 6,383 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.