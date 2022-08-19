Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 8,181 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPOL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 372,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

