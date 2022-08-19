Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $298,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG stock opened at $317.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

