Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Purchases $120,000.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,412,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,449.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marpai Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of MRAI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,790. The company has a market cap of $17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. Marpai, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

About Marpai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

