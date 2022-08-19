Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 557,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.47. The stock has a market cap of $345.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

