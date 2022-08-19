Mastercard (MA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

8/16/2022 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

8/1/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $422.00.

7/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $452.00 to $457.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $440.00 to $410.00.

7/26/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $453.00 to $415.00.

7/20/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $465.00 to $415.00.

7/20/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $425.00.

7/20/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $416.00.

7/15/2022 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $357.00 to $298.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $435.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $354.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

