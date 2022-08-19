Matson (NYSE:MATX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com cut Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. Matson has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,555. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

