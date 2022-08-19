Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $739.16

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 739.16 ($8.93) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($7.97). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.10), with a volume of 6,427 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 738.42. The company has a market capitalization of £341.50 million and a PE ratio of -3,344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

