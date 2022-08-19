Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Price Performance

LON:MAV4 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.81). The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.59 million and a PE ratio of 850.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.87).

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 alerts:

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

(Get Rating)

Read More

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.