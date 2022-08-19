Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.