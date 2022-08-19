Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

