Maxim Group Trims Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Target Price to $10.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of DLPN opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
