Maxim Group Trims Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Target Price to $10.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of DLPN opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

