McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,006 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $106,853.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $554,354 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $457.64 million, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

