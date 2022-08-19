McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,900,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,513,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,002,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,557,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31.

