McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $7.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

