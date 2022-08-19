McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

F stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

