McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.
