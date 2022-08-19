McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $430.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.06 and its 200 day moving average is $423.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

