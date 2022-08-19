McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
