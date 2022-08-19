McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 639.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $39,146,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $191.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.69.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.