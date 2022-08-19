McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $574,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.25 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

