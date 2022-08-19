McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $324,072,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 81.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 63.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

TRUP stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $266,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,813,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,207 shares of company stock worth $1,934,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

