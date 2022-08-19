Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

