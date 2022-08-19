Megan A. Walke Sells 641 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $199,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hillenbrand

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

