Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Trading Down 1.6%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Meiji Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Meiji Company Profile



Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

Further Reading

