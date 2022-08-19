Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 143.96% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Membership Collective Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,555. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

In other Membership Collective Group news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,833,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,060 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 654,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,257.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,833,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,217 shares of company stock worth $782,088. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

