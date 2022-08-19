Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 143.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCG opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Insider Activity at Membership Collective Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $60,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,699,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 32,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $221,166.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,749,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the second quarter worth $5,839,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Further Reading

