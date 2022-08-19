MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.88% of MercadoLibre worth $2,925,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.4% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $67.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $910.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.36 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $779.72 and a 200 day moving average of $924.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

