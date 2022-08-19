Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Up 1.5%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.80 and last traded at $92.79. 47,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,531,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

