Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 16,543 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.3% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,420,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

ACWI stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

