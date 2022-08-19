Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,791,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

